..beat NASA.”





“We have 10 million votes to win the August elections,” confident Kalonzo said.





On his part, Raila also expressed confidence that he will win the Presidency this time round.





He said Jubilee no longer has the ‘Tyranny of Numbers’ as they were bragging in 2013. Jubilee no longer has the ‘Tyranny of Numbers’ as they were bragging in 2013.





th,” said Raila. “They have no tyranny of numbers and I am confident that I will show them dust on August 8,” said Raila.





The Kenyan DAILY POST