The SHOCKING reason why man went berserk and killed his wife and two kids in Umoja REVEALED

The SHOCKING reason why man went berserk and killed his wife and two kids in Umoja REVEALEDEditor's Choice, Featured Articles, Lifestyle 07:50
Tuesday, June 6, 2017 - Last week on Friday, a Nairobi matatu driver killed his wife and two kids by setting them ablaze at their house in Umoja Innercore Estate.
The crazy chap then tried to take his own life by jumping from a balcony of a three-storey building and is now admitted at a Nairobi hospital in critical condition.
It has now emerged that an...
Page 1 2