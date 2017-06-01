The Mandera AL SHABAAB bus attack movie is out, here is the trailer! This is a MUST WATCH!

Wednesday, June 14, 2017 - This is tribute to the 28 people killed by Al-Shabaab militants who attacked a Nairobi-bound bus in Mandera near the Kenya-Somali border on November 22, 2015.





The movie has been produced by a German film school and features Hollywood stars like Barkhad Abdirhman who starred in the movie Captain Phillips.





Dubbed Watu Wote, it simulates a terror attack in the best way possible.





The attack made headlines world over after Muslims stood in solidarity with Christians and even dared the terrorists to kill them.





Watch the trailer below.



