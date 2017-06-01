Tembeza kiatu! RINGTONE fires one of his employees and parades his evil on social media, CRAZY!

Tuesday, 20 June 2017 - Gospel singer, Ringtone, has fired his social media handler claiming that he doesn’t portray Godly character.





According to Ringtone, his social media handler, Benson, has been posting controversial tweets that have tainted his image.





"I take opportunity to set the record straight that the Benson Omwansu Mosota (blogger) has since stopped working with me and this is due to his character that has cost me friends while using my tweeter handle to post tweets that doesn't befit the character of a God fearing person. I regret all the damage done and I humbly ask my fellow brothers and sisters to bear with me.” He posted.





