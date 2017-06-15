Tears flow during memorial service of ex-Newcastle Utd midfielder, CHEICK TIOTE - PHOTOs

Thursday, June 15, 2017 - Ivory Coast midfielder, Cheick Tiote, collapsed during training for Chinese second division side, Beijing Enterprises, last week and died.

A memorial service for former Newcastle United midfielder was held in Beijing following his tragic cardiac arrest last week.

Family and friends openly wept at the emotional service for the 30-year old father of three, who played over 100 games in the Premier League for Newcastle United before moving to Asia.

