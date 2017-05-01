Team MAFISI will envy this guy 'doing it' with this S3XY LADY (Watch VIDEO)Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Lifestyle, Videos 10:05
Monday, June 5, 2017 - This incredibly talented couple dancing like they are making love has taken the internet by storm.
From the clip, the tall dark guy and the s3xy lass pull off amazing moves while whining their waist you’d think they are boneless.
For those who cannot dance to save their lives watch and learn a few moves.
Watch the video below.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.