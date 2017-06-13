Suspected AL SHABAAB militants arrested planting an IED on a remote road in Wajir - PHOTOs

Tuesday, June 13, 2017 - Kenyan security agencies have shot dead a suspected Al Shabaab militant and arrested 5 in Wajir after they were found planting an IED on a remote road.





The Somali based militia has resorted to using IEDs recently which have claimed the lives of several Kenyans.





Five officers in Governor Ali Roba’s convoy were killed when their Land Cruiser ran over an improvised explosive device between Arabia and Lafey in Mandera.





While in Garissa, three AP officers were killed in the morning and five others injured when their vehicle ran over an IED on the Kulan-Liboi Road, seven kilometres from Kulan, Garissa County.





