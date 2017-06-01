STR!PP£RS show off the money they made in just one night, this world is unfair (PHOTOs)

The Kenyan DAILY POST , , 14:48

Thursday, 22 June 2017 - Photos of str!pp3rs showing off the money they made in  a night have gone viral online.

The photos that were first shared on UK tabloid, Daily Mail, show the stripp3rs showing off dollars after performing for revellers at a night club.

One of the str!pp3rs balances a stack of neatly-tied dollars on her derriere while another carries the evening's earnings home in a plastic bag.

These ladies make good money.

Look at these photos in the next page

Page 1 2 3

   

Leave a Comment

LATEST KENYAN JOBS AND VACANCIES

Loading...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno