Stocks Accountant Job in Kenya

Stocks Accountant
Job Purpose:
The incumbent has the integral role of ensuring that the company’s stocks are correctly valued, pricing for customers is updated & correctly maintained, maintaining GL/ECS integrity and ensuring that company books reflect the correct position at any one time, by ensuring that the books to physical reconciliations are done on a regular basis.

Responsibilities

·         Tracking the sales order life cycle and ensure that orders update to AR and GL. Investigating correcting and highlighting discrepancies as necessary including late/overdue delivery confirmations.
·         Ensuring that product purchases are correctly recorded in the general ledger recorded and on time
·         Reviewing and reconciling stock in transit accounts and ensuring that these are cleared as and when transactions are completed.
·         Reviewing and reconciling all landed costs accrued against actual payments and ensuring these are cleared as and when transactions are completed.
·         Reviewing monthly stock gains/losses and ensuring that these are within tolerances and are approved as per MOA
·         Ensure that stock accounts reconcile within ECS and between ECS and the General ledger. Investigate integrity reports and ensure that differences are cleared.
·         Preparing the month end stock valuations, validating the Cost of sales and margin analysis.
·         Timely update of system costs and advising business of expected costs.
·         Coordinating the quarterly and annual physical stock takes for all depots.
·         Acting as JDE stocks focal point.
·         Providing advice and assistance to depot stocks staff as necessary
Key Challenges:
The incumbent has to maintain the integrity of the volumes and values in JDE stock module with their equivalents in the general ledger. This means that a huge number of inter-related transactions have to be processed accurately and in the correct order against very tight closing deadlines

Qualifications

·         Strong analytical skills.
·         Financial background and/or experience in financial analysis
·         Finance, OU and OP experience
·         Good systems skills and knowledge of ERP (preferably JDE) processing systems.
·         Good communications, influencing and networking skills.
·         Knowledge of JDE ECS module and its integration with other subsystems.
·         Ability to self-start
Competences Required:
·         Functional Finance Leadership Skill
·         Stocks Valuation & Reconciliation Knowledge
·         Analysis and problem solving Skill
·         Presentation Skills
·         Negotiation Skills
·         MI and business decision support knowledge
·         Customer focus skill
·         Deliver Results skill
