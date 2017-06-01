Stocks Accountant Job in Kenya

Stocks Accountant Job in KenyaJobs and Careers 17:39
Job Purpose:
The incumbent has the integral role of ensuring that the company’s stocks are correctly valued, pricing for customers is updated & correctly maintained, maintaining GL/ECS integrity and ensuring that company books reflect the correct position at any one time, by ensuring that the books to physical reconciliations are done on a regular basis.
Responsibilities
· Tracking the sales order life cycle and ensure that orders update to AR and GL. Investigating correcting and highlighting discrepancies as necessary including late/overdue delivery confirmations.
· Ensuring that product purchases are correctly recorded in the general ledger recorded and on time
· Reviewing and reconciling stock in transit accounts and ensuring that these are cleared as and when transactions are completed.
· Reviewing and reconciling all landed costs accrued against actual payments and ensuring these are cleared as and when transactions are completed.
· Reviewing monthly stock gains/losses and ensuring that these are within tolerances and are approved as per MOA
· Ensure that stock accounts reconcile within ECS and between ECS and the General ledger. Investigate integrity reports and ensure that differences are cleared.
· Preparing the month end stock valuations, validating the Cost of sales and margin analysis.
· Timely update of system costs and advising business of expected costs.
· Coordinating the quarterly and annual physical stock takes for all depots.
· Acting as JDE stocks focal point.
· Providing advice and assistance to depot stocks staff as necessary
Key Challenges:
The incumbent has to maintain the integrity of the volumes and values in JDE stock module with their equivalents in the general ledger. This means that a huge number of inter-related transactions have to be processed accurately and in the correct order against very tight closing deadlines
Qualifications
· Strong analytical skills.
· Financial background and/or experience in financial analysis
· Finance, OU and OP experience
· Good systems skills and knowledge of ERP (preferably JDE) processing systems.
· Good communications, influencing and networking skills.
· Knowledge of JDE ECS module and its integration with other subsystems.
· Ability to self-start
Competences Required:
· Functional Finance Leadership Skill
· Stocks Valuation & Reconciliation Knowledge
· Analysis and problem solving Skill
· Presentation Skills
· Negotiation Skills
· MI and business decision support knowledge
· Customer focus skill
· Deliver Results skill
