Stocks Accountant Job in Kenya

Stocks Accountant

Job Purpose:

The incumbent has the integral role of ensuring that the company’s stocks are correctly valued, pricing for customers is updated & correctly maintained, maintaining GL/ECS integrity and ensuring that company books reflect the correct position at any one time, by ensuring that the books to physical reconciliations are done on a regular basis.

Responsibilities

· Tracking the sales order life cycle and ensure that orders update to AR and GL. Investigating correcting and highlighting discrepancies as necessary including late/overdue delivery confirmations.

· Ensuring that product purchases are correctly recorded in the general ledger recorded and on time

· Reviewing and reconciling stock in transit accounts and ensuring that these are cleared as and when transactions are completed.

· Reviewing and reconciling all landed costs accrued against actual payments and ensuring these are cleared as and when transactions are completed.

· Reviewing monthly stock gains/losses and ensuring that these are within tolerances and are approved as per MOA

· Ensure that stock accounts reconcile within ECS and between ECS and the General ledger. Investigate integrity reports and ensure that differences are cleared.

· Preparing the month end stock valuations, validating the Cost of sales and margin analysis.

· Timely update of system costs and advising business of expected costs.

· Coordinating the quarterly and annual physical stock takes for all depots.

· Acting as JDE stocks focal point.

· Providing advice and assistance to depot stocks staff as necessary

Key Challenges:

The incumbent has to maintain the integrity of the volumes and values in JDE stock module with their equivalents in the general ledger. This means that a huge number of inter-related transactions have to be processed accurately and in the correct order against very tight closing deadlines

Qualifications

· Strong analytical skills.

· Financial background and/or experience in financial analysis

· Finance, OU and OP experience

· Good systems skills and knowledge of ERP (preferably JDE) processing systems.

· Good communications, influencing and networking skills.

· Knowledge of JDE ECS module and its integration with other subsystems.

· Ability to self-start

Competences Required:

· Functional Finance Leadership Skill

· Stocks Valuation & Reconciliation Knowledge

· Analysis and problem solving Skill

· Presentation Skills

· Negotiation Skills

· MI and business decision support knowledge

· Customer focus skill

· Deliver Results skill