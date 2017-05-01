State House in shock as it emerges NKAISERY supports RAILA despite the drama-UHURU can’t take it

Thursday June 1, 2017 - Interior Cabinet Secretary, Joseph Nkaisery, has been accused of being former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s mole in Jubilee.





This comes despite the drama and tough talk by Nkaisery against the Opposition, which he tear-gassed some time back during demonstrations to kick out former IEBC officials.





Speaking yesterday, Kajiado West Member of Parliament, Moses ole Sakuda, claimed the Nkaisery’s allegiance is to Raila Odinga and his ODM party and that he has..



