State House in shock as it emerges NKAISERY supports RAILA despite the drama-UHURU can’t take it

never been loyal to Uhuru and Jubilee.





“We know that Nkaisery still owes allegiance to ODM and that is why he wants to eliminate strong people in the County so that it can work in favour of Governor David Nkedianye and ODM.”





“He interfered with the Jubilee primaries,” Sakuda was quoted as saying.





However, Nkaissery trashed Sakuda’s allegations terming them as malicious propaganda.





He said he is loyal to the President and Jubilee and not the Opposition.





“Those are mere allegations.”





“If wananchi deny you a chance to lead them again by voting you out, how is Nkaisery involved in that?”





“I support Jubilee and if by telling my people that Jubilee is the place to be is seen to be political, so be it,” countered Nkaisery.





