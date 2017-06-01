State House in panic as latest opinion poll reveals RAILA will beat UHURU by a landslide in August

Monday June 19, 2017 - National Super Alliance (NASA) Presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, is headed for a landslide victory over President Uhuru Kenyatta of Jubilee in the August election.





This is according to the new opinion poll conducted by a TV station in Meru last week.





A poll conducted by a local Meru TV station that asked viewers in the region on who between Raila of NASA and Uhuru of Jubilee they would be voting for in August put the...



