State House in panic as latest opinion poll reveals RAILA will beat UHURU by a landslide in August

The Kenyan DAILY POST 12:27

Monday June 19, 2017 - National Super Alliance (NASA) Presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, is headed for a landslide victory over President Uhuru Kenyatta of Jubilee in the August election.

This is according to the new opinion poll conducted by a TV station in Meru last week.

A poll conducted by a local Meru TV station that asked viewers in the region on who between Raila of NASA and Uhuru of Jubilee they would be voting for in August put the...

Page 1 2

   

Leave a Comment

LATEST KENYAN JOBS AND VACANCIES

Loading...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno