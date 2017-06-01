South Africa’s Paarl Media had promised RAILA ODINGA Sh 1 billion if they won the ballot paper tender.

Sunday June 18, 2017 - Leader of Majority in Parliament, Aden Duale, has claimed that National Super Alliance (NASA) presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, is making noise about the Sh 2.5 billion ballot paper tender because the company that had promised to give him Sh 1 billion failed to win the tender.





The tender was won by Al Ghurair firm of Dubai and South Africa’s Paarl Media lost the bid.





According to Duale, Raila Odinga has been promised Sh 1 billion by Paarl Media if they..



