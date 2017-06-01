South African firm speaks on secret meeting with RAILA over IEBC ballot tender and leaves people in tears

Sunday June 18, 2017 - A South African national who is linked to the firm that allegedly was to win the tender to supply the ballot papers to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) but edged out by Dubai-based Al Ghurair, has broken his silence on an alleged secret meeting with National Super Alliance (NASA) President candidate, Raila Odinga.





This is after Jubilee party accused the Paarl Media owners of planning to rig President Uhuru Kenyatta by printing excess ballot papers in favour of Raila Odinga before their nefarious plot was discovered and lost the tender to Al Ghurair.





Ben Sachs has..



