South African firm speaks on secret meeting with RAILA over IEBC ballot tender and leaves people in tears

..denied ever meeting with Raila Odinga over the IEBC tender with a view of helping him rig the August polls as alleged by Jubilee.





He noted that he has only been in Kenya once in November last year when his firm appealed the IEBC decision to award the sh2.5 billion tender to Al Ghurair instead of Pearl Media, and that he left after losing the case.





“It's all lies.”





“I have never met Mr. Odinga as I have read in the news.”





“Jubilee is just trying to deflect attention from the real facts,” Sachs said.





The Kenyan DAILY POST



