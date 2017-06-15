Siamese twins BLESSING and FAVOUR discharged from KNH 8 months after historic surgery (PHOTOs)

Thursday, June 15, 2017 - The once conjoined twins, Blessing and Favour, who were separated at Kenyatta National Hospital, have been discharged eight months after the historic surgery.





The two-year-old girls were conjoined at the sacral region of the lower spinal cord.





It took a team of brave 60 doctors 23 hours to carry out the first ever successful surgery of that kind in Africa.





Their mother Caroline Mukiri, could not hide her joy while bidding the hospital's management goodbye.





Mukiri said her only challenge will now be caring for the children as she is a single mother.





According to Fred Kabuni, Consultant Paediatric Surgeon, reviews would be done every three months to assess how they are fairing.





