Shut your stinking mouth over SGR tender, we did everything above noard! UHURU tells RAILA ODINGA

The Kenyan DAILY POST 07:57

Monday June 5, 2017 - President Uhuru Kenyatta has dismissed claims by NASA presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, that the Standard Gauge Railway was overpriced to the tune of Sh 123 billion.


In a statement issued by his spokesman, Manoah Esipusu, on Sunday, Uhuru said Raila’s overpricing claim is propaganda to win votes in August.

“It is common knowledge that propagandists and...

