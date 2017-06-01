SHOCKING! You won't believe what your lungs look like after just ONE cigarette (VIDEO)

Sunday, June 18, 2017 - Smoking is by far the biggest preventable cause of cancer.





After years of research, the links between smoking and cancer are now very clear. Smoking accounts for nearly a fifth of all cancer cases.





Chemicals in cigarette smoke enter our blood stream and can then affect the entire body.





This is why smoking causes so many diseases, including at least 14 types of cancer, heart disease and various lung diseases.





This video below shows why the cigarette is nicknamed the stick of death.





Watch the video below.



