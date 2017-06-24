SHOCKING WhatsApp chats between a MAN and a LADY who infected him with UKIMWI, Stay Safe

Saturday, 24 June 2017 -Always avoid unprotected s3x if you are not sure of the status of your s3x partner.





Some of the ladies you see smartly dressed are sick.





That’s why you should be very careful.





As they say, “Tamaa iliua fisi”.





A shocking WhatsApp chat between a lady who infected a man with the deadly disease has emerged.





The lady tells the man to go to hell after infecting him.





“You know very well you are positive and you didn’t even care to let me know. Are you such a heartless human being.” The man rants to the lady.





The lady who infected him responds saying, “I am not heartless, the world has made me to be. The boy who infected me never told me he was positive. He wickedly did this to me and I am here battling with it, so don’t tell me I am wicked. I don’t even owe you any explanation,” The lady rudely responds.





Read these WhatsApp conversations and stay safe.







