Wednesday, June 14, 2017 - An eight year old boy died from suffocation after the mother locked him in the car and went to romp with her lover in a lodging. An eight year old boy died from suffocation after the mother locked him in the car and went to romp with her lover in a lodging.





The incident happened in Mateka Market in Bungoma.





The mother, Christine Nekesa, left the boy, Enos Simiyu, with a bottle of juice in the car and went to have fun with a man identified as..