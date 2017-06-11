Shocking PHOTO from Moi University emerge . This is unbelievable(LOOK)

Sunday, June 11, 2017 -Somebody sent this photo from Moi University to Alai and ranted saying, Alai hebu ona Moi university main campus bana. Ati hii watu wanafanya main exams leo. Inauma.





Why admit excess if there are not enough facilities to support them?

Apparently, there are no enough facilities at Moi University.





Students are forced to sit down on the floor when sitting for exam.





See photo.



