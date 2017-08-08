Shocking details on an inciting KIKUYU song being played in UHURU/ RUTO’s rallies, this is sickening.

By Kimani Maina





The translated version of that inciting Kikuyu song:





(In Kikuyu) We are a blessed race. Listen to what Joshua bandia is saying. That we be chased from all places where we've bought farms. He's saying we be folded like a chapati and returned to central Kenya. Gema and Mt Kenya we need to speak in one voice and say "it's Uhuru". There's a trap called NASA that we should avoid. If we let power go from our hands, if "these" people rule us we'll regret. If you don't vote on 8.8.17 you will be burying yourself alive. Let's come out in large numbers on that day and vote Uhuru. Uuui, our people...remember what happened to us in 2007. Remember just the other day "they" burnt Agnes' bus in Kawangware out of malice... what if they were to rule us?





We are sad and worried for our homes, our properties and our kids. Know that "they" said our title deeds are just useless plain paper. The way they chased away Hassan (IEBC) and Kivuitu (ECK) is the same way they will fire all "our people" who are employed so as to have their people employed yet we pay the biggest amount of tax in Kenya. They have also said during their rule young men and women from Mt Kenya will not be given any job, not even to mend shoes.





Let them "pour out (die?)". Let them shrink, aaah!





They said our women should be…



