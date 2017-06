Shocking details on an inciting KIKUYU song being played in UHURU/ RUTO’s rallies, this is sickening.

(In Kikuyu) We are a blessed race. Listen to what Joshua bandia is saying. That we be chased from all places where we've bought farms. He's saying we be folded like a chapati and returned to central Kenya. Gema and Mt Kenya we need to speak in one voice and say "it's Uhuru". There's a trap called NASA that we should avoid. If we let power go from our hands, if "these" people rule us we'll regret. If you don't vote on 8.8.17 you will be burying yourself alive. Let's come out in large numbers on that day and vote Uhuru. Uuui, our people...remember what happened to us in 2007. Remember just the other day "they" burnt Agnes' bus in Kawangware out of malice... what if they were to rule us?