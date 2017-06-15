SHOCKING! Boda Boda rider stabs cousin LOVER to death before taking his own life in Kisii.

Thursday, June 15, 2017 - A 24-year old man stabbed his lover to death before turning the knife on himself on Wednesday in Botori, Kisii County.





The man who has been identified as Geofrey Aroni, a boda boda rider, had been having an incestuous relationship with his lady cousin, Christine Nyanaga.





The two had a baby girl together despite being warned against the affair.





“The man called me and told me to take care of his daughter.”





“I am shocked and…



