SHOCKING! Boda Boda rider stabs cousin LOVER to death before taking his own life in Kisii.

..can’t believe he had to do this,” a relative said.





Neighbours heard commotion at their one-room rented house and informed the community policing chairman in the area, Mr Paul Matoya.





Upon arrival at the scene, Mr. Matoya found the two lifeless bodies lying on the floor and called police.





Kisii County Police Commissioner, Agnes Mudambi, said that the police have begun investigations.





Just a few days ago, another boda boda rider killed her lover - a student at Kisii University and killed himself by hanging.



