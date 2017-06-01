SHOCK on UHURU and RUTO as KALENJINs in Rift Valley reject their 90 bob unga – We will not buy it

Tuesday June 13, 2017 - Traders in Deputy President William Ruto’s North Rift region have rejected the Jubilee Government’s subsidized unga, citing low returns.





The traders are reluctant to stock the subsidized maize flour retailing at sh90 for a 2kg packet saying it does not benefit them at all in terms of their profit margins.





This comes even as some traders in West Pokot, Baringo and Elgeyo Marakwet are selling the subsided unga above the recommended sh90 to recover the...



