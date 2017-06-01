SHOCK on UHURU and RUTO as KALENJINs in Rift Valley reject their 90 bob unga – We will not buy it

..costs they incur to deliver the flour to far-flung areas.





In Turkana for example, the 2kg packet of subsidized flour is retailing at between sh140 and sh180.





The Government has cracked the whip on traders who are selling subsidized unga beyond the recommended retail price and has so far arraigned a few traders in court for disobeying the directive.





Last Friday, Hassan Ali Ibrahim, was arraigned in court for selling the flour at sh50 higher than the recommended price.





