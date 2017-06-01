SHOCK on RUTO as Rift Valley rejects sharing of posts in the coming polls - RAILA may benefit from this

...division of elective seats based on the region but the electorate voted based on their interests, which must be respected.





“Since every Kenyan has a democratic right, our position is that they need to enjoy the freedom by voting for whoever they prefer without reference to tribal affiliations,” Seii said.





Initially, Keiyo and Nandi elders had agreed to share slots to avoid divisions.





The Governor’s slot was set aside for Eldoret North, the Senator’s for Eldoret East and Women Representative for Eldoret South but the voters have rejected the proposal.





