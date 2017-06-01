SHOCK on Jubilee as Judge ODUNGA refuses to be bent and vows to handle WAVINYA NDETI’s case

Thursday June 15, 2017 - High Court Judge George Odunga has refused to disqualify himself from Wiper Party gubernatorial candidate for Machakos County, Wavinya Ndeti’s case in which she is being accused of belonging to two different parties and therefore should be barred from the August polls.





The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) had disqualified Wavinya Ndeti from vying for the Machakos Governorship on a Wiper Party ticket, before the decision was temporality overturned by High Court Judge George Odunga.





The IEBC had demanded that Odunga..



