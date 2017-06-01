SHOCK on Jubilee as Judge ODUNGA refuses to be bent and vows to handle WAVINYA NDETI’s case

..disqualifies himself from the case for showing bias in his ruling to overturn the decision of the commission to bar Ndeti.


However, the no nonsense Odunga said the IEBC failed to present sufficient grounds to convince the court that there would be prejudice if he determined the matter.

The petitioner of Wavinya’s case is said to be working with Uhuru/Ruto’s Jubilee to ensure Alfred Mutua retains the Machakos seat.

