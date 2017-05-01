SHOCK on BETTY KYALLO as KTN fans embarrass her, calls her a PR@ST!TUT3.

Friday, 02 June 2017 - KTN anchor, Betty Kyallo, was once among the most respected female anchors in the media industry.





She was a role model to many ladies.





The sultry talented anchor was rarely caught up in scandals.





But things changed when her marriage went to the dogs.





She dumped Okari for Joho and started living a care-free life like a socialite.





These days, Kenyans no longer respect her.





Betty is nominated for SOMA Awards and KTN fans think that she doesn‘t deserve to win the award.





Some called her a pr@st!tut3 who spreads her legs for cash after the media station urged its fans to vote for her.





See how KTN fans embarrassed her in the next page.



