SHOCK as University student commits suicide after having S£X overnight in a lodging.Editor's Choice, Featured Articles, Lifestyle 09:09
Thursday, June 8, 2017 - A 23-year old University student was found dead on Sunday at a Mombasa lodging where she had spent a night with her lover.
The deceased, Doris Kagendo, 23, and her boyfriend checked into Las Vegas Guest House in Kisimani area, Kisauni, on Friday.
They left the next day but the lady later returned and checked back in at the guest house.
She then hanged herself.
He body was...
Page 1 2