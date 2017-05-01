SHOCK as two University LADIES go N@K3D in a dinner party (See PHOTOs).Entertainment News 10:48
Saturday, 03 June 2017 - Two Makerere University ladies have broken the internet after they went for a dinner party organized by students from various campuses in Uganda almost n@k3d.
Photos doing rounds on social media show the ladies dressed in attires that expose 99 % of their flesh.
They look like those ladies you see in Koinange hawking their flesh at night.
Perhaps they were giving Kim Kardashian a run for her money.
We understand that these ladies have been suspended from campus after the photos went viral online.
See how they were dressed in the next page
Page 1 2