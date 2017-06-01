SHOCK as MURKOMEN is caught red-handed campaigning against UHURU/ RUTO - Is he on RAILA’s payroll?

...Independent candidates and funding them to fail Jubilee in the region.





Tolgos asked Murkomen to come clean over his role in de-campaigning Jubilee candidates in the region saying he is not being sincere with Uhuru/ Ruto.





“Supporters of Murkomen are the same people being ferried in lorries to heckle me in meetings like what happened in Chepkorio and Iten during President Uhuru Kenyatta’s rally.”





“He does not care about Jubilee anymore,” Tolgos said.





It is not clear if Murkomen is on a NASA payroll to bring down the Jubilee administration.





