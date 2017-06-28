SHOCK as Mombasa residents kill a lethal thug and drag his body in the streets like a dog (PHOTOs)

Wednesday June 28, 2017 - There was drama in the streets of Mombasa after the residents killed a thug called Bobocha and dragged his body in the streets.





Bobocha was part of young thugs in Mombasa who have been terrorisizing residents.





The residents cornered him and then stoned him to death.





They then dragged his body in the streets of Mombasa to send a warning to his fellow thugs.





See photos in the next page



