SHOCK as KALONZO supports the eviction of ALFRED MUTUA’s supporter from a bus by 2 women

The Kenyan DAILY POST 17:42

Wednesday June 21, 2017 - Former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka has shocked Kenyans after he supported the eviction of Governor Alfred Mutua’s supporter from a public bus. (Read the story here>>>>)


A video that circulated on social media last week showed a man being ejected from a matatu for supporting Mutua's re-election.

The man was chased by female supporters of Wavinya Ndeti, who has now...

