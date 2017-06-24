She wanted to send me to grave-MAN’s shocking revelations after S£X with EVELYN (PHOTOs)

Saturday, June 24, 2017 - A man has spilled dirt on a lady called Evelyn Murugi from Embu, claiming she is a loose lady who is dishing out her flesh to every Tom, Dick and Harry.





According to this guy, Evelyn is transmitting STDs to men.





He went ahead and leaked her n@d3s, some of which we can’t publish in this platform.





From the randy photos shared, it’s clear that Evelyn is a loose lady.





The man met Evelyn via social media and she started sending him n@d3s.





They then started meeting for s3x.





“Her mission was to send me to grave. I want to leak the photos to save a brother’s life .” The man ranted.





We advise anyone who has slept with this lady to visit the nearest VCT.





This is how she was exposed.

The Kenyan DAILY POST