SHAME! UHURU caught red-handed lying to his voting robots in Central about RAILA - This is a record low

Thursday June 22, 2017 - President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto, took Jubilee campaigns to Murang’a County where they rallied their supporters to come out in large numbers in August and help them send NASA Presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, to Bondo once and for all.





Uhuru and Ruto admonished Raila Odinga in every stop over, accusing him of sowing a seed of discord among Kenyans with a view of dividing the country.





The President accused Raila of inciting the Maasai community to evict Kikuyus from..



