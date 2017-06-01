SHAME!! UHURU caught red handed hiring kids to fill Jubilee rally in West Pokot - Many now injured

Thursday June 15, 2017 - Parents in West Pokot are now up in arms against President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto, after they allegedly hired their school children to attend the Jubilee rally.

This is after many of the students who attended Uhuru/ Ruto’s rally ended up being injured due to commotion and teargas fumes and were rushed to Lilyon Hospital in Kapenguria.

The innocent children were caught up in..

