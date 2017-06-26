SHAME! Sh 1.2 Billion bridge that UHURU launched in Budalangi collapses,(SHOCKING PHOTOs)

Monday, June 26, 2017 -The Sh 1.2 billion bridge that President Uhuru Kenyatta launched two weeks ago in Budalangi has collapsed.





Uhuru launched the bridge accompanied by his Deputy William Ruto and Ababu Namwamba during a recent political tour of Western Kenya.





The bridge which has collapsed two weeks after it was launched was constructed to curb deaths of those crossing River Nzoia.





The bridge was to set to become operation mid-July.





Here are photos of the collapsed bridge.





