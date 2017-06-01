SHAME on you WAVINYA NDETI - ALFRED MUTUA exposes her badly (Full Statement)

SHAME ON YOU WAVINYA NDETI FOR ENDANGERING THE HEALTH OF OUR CHILDREN





I have today led a massive countywide cleaning exercise to clear garbage that has suddenly , three months to the election, creeped up in the county.





I have established that Wavinya Ndeti has been sponsoring county employees to sabotage the garbage collection program in the county and even organizing for lorries of garbage from Nairobi county to be coming to dump garbage in Machakos county.





Shame on you Wavinya Ndeti for endangering the health and lives of our residents and our children. Shame on you!





All these is being done so that I can look inefficient and to manufacture propaganda. It does not make sense that for four years Machakos has been the cleanest county in Kenya and all of a sudden a few months to the elections I am unable to collect garbage.





This sabotage has seen county equipment, especially in Mavoko sub-county disabled, fuel money stolen, allowances for staff eaten and garbage dumped on roads.





Today, for example, we have suspended a lorry driver and a mechanic who removed the battery from a garbage collection lorry and a mechanical part in the vehicle so as to disable the exercise.





I have directed my minister in charge of decentralized services to weed out all corrupt officers and Wavinya Ndeti's moles.





I assure the people of Machakos County that I will not allow agents of poverty to destroy our County due to their naked greed for power.





