SHAME as UHURU's wife parades H!V positive mothers and their kids in public, this is wrong (PHOTOs)
Friday, 16 June 2017 - Beyond Zero Campaign that is run by Uhuru Kenyatta’s wife, Margaret, has been criticized after mothers living with the deadly virus and their kids were paraded in public.
A photo was shared on social media and elicited mixed reactions with many people attacking Uhuru’s wife for allowing such a thing to happen.
These mothers and their kids have a right to privacy.
Popular blogger Robert Alai joined in the debate saying,
“This is so wrong Manoah Esipisu. You don’t do this to the kids. Nooooooo!!! Right to Privacy.”
See..
