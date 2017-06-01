SHAME as UHURU’s wife parades H!V positive mothers and their kids in public, this is wrong (PHOTOs)

Friday, 16 June 2017 - Beyond Zero Campaign that is run by Uhuru Kenyatta’s wife, Margaret, has been criticized after mothers living with the deadly virus and their kids were paraded in public.





A photo was shared on social media and elicited mixed reactions with many people attacking Uhuru’s wife for allowing such a thing to happen.





These mothers and their kids have a right to privacy.





Popular blogger Robert Alai joined in the debate saying,





“This is so wrong Manoah Esipisu. You don’t do this to the kids. Nooooooo!!! Right to Privacy.”





See..



