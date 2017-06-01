See who State House is supporting for the Nairobi Governor’s seat - MIKE SONKO is minced meat.

..Alai, State House has given Kenneth money to campaign and assigned him 15 bodyguards as well.





He also said that State House wants Nairobi Governor, Dr Evans Kidero, to retain the seat because they are not happy with Sonko.





“PK has been given Jubilee funding and around 15 police bodyguards,” Alai said.





“Seems like State House is ok with @ KideroEvans retaining seat. Sonko is Jubilee candidate but he has been denied funding,” Alai added.





