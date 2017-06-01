See what UHURU did in Tharaka Nithi – RAILA should forget the Presidency for good!

The Kenyan DAILY POST , 18:20

Wednesday June 28, 2017 - NASA presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, is going to Bondo in August if what President Uhuru Kenyatta told Tharaka Nithi residents on Tuesday is anything to go by.


Uhuru, who flew to Tharaka Nithi on Tuesday morning, held mammoth rallies in various shopping centres where he consolidated his support base.

For the last two months, NASA leaders have been trying to make inroads in the vote rich county which is President Uhuru Kenyatta’s loyal bastion.

 Uhuru said the..

Page 1 2

   

Leave a Comment

LATEST KENYAN JOBS AND VACANCIES

Loading...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno