See what a s3xually starved LUO man is doing to women with big derrieres in South C, MADNESS!!!

Habari Za Hivi Punde.





So there is this elderly Luo man in South C who follows women from behind exclaiming,

"Jesus, you are so beautiful, na uko na matako nzuri sana!"





He can be persistent and is a nuisance that South C residents have become accustomed to. In recent times he has been chased from near the mosque, or bus stages, because women are afraid of him.





Except that a few days ago he tried his dirty, prurient behaviour on a woman who was not in the mood.





The woman, armed with her handbag, the fury of…



