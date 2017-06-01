See what a s3xually starved LUO man is doing to women with big derrieres in South C, MADNESS!!!

.. an angry buffalo and an intolerance to indecent male behaviour, bit the daylights out of the creep.





"Huyu mzee ana tabia mbaya sana," the elderly Somali man I rode in the same matatu told me.



"Yeye pana tambua mwanamke. Awe mzee, awe mtoto, hata wa 15 years," he said clearly exasperated.



And everyone in the matatu, apparently most of them use that route were clearly ticked and agreed that he is a creep and the driver said that he has slowed down since people no longer tolerate his stupidity.





"Alikuwa anafanya kazi na posta, aliretire long time ago, he should almost 70. He lost his wife. Anaishi pekee yake kwa nyumba alinunua..." the Somali man told me.





Anyone who lives in South C and has encountered this old creep?





Via SILAS NYANCHWANI