See what RAILA said Kapsabet that forced UHURU to send RUTO to camp there for 1 month - State House in panic

Monday June 5, 2017 - National Super Alliance (NASA) took its campaigns to the Jubilee stronghold of Nandi County where leaders urged Kalenjins to back former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s bid for the Presidency.





The NASA brigade led by Raila Odinga himself received a thunderous welcome in Kapsabet, a region that is considered a Jubilee stronghold.





In his address, Raila urged residents to embrace change and join NASA saying the coalition was destined to form the next Government.





The former PM downplayed Jubilee’s political strengths in the region, saying Nandi just like the rest of Rift Valley was no longer a Jubilee stronghold.





He told the locals to reject Jubilee in...



