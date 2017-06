Friday June 2, 2017 - Busia Governor Sospeter Ojaamong has fired his Deputy, Kizito Wangalwa, and picked Moses Mulomi as his running mate in the August polls. - Busia Governor Sospeter Ojaamong has fired his Deputy, Kizito Wangalwa, and picked Moses Mulomi as his running mate in the August polls.





Mulomi, 60, is an agriculture expert who has worked as an administrator for years.





He hails from Butula Constituency.





Wangalwa resigned as...