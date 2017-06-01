See what KIKUYUs had planned to do to UHURU/ RUTO that forced them to skip Tetu - Mambo Yabadilika

President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto, took their Jubilee campaigns to Nyeri on Thursday where they drummed up support their re-election come August 8th.





The duo traversed Nyeri County as they sold the Jubilee agenda to residents, urging them to give them another chance to finish what they started.





However, the President and his Deputy declined to visit Tetu Constituency despite earlier plans to visit.





Uhuru/ Ruto changed the schedule at the last minute but did not disclose the..



