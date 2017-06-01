See what K24 TV’s NANCY ONYANCHA told JOB MWAURA on father’s day after snatching him from another woman.Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Gossip and Drama, Media News 10:21
Tuesday, 20 June 2017 - K24 TV anchor and reporter, Nancy Onyancha, was not left behind during the Father’s Day on Sunday.
She dedicated sweet words to her fiancé, Job Mwaura, a man she snatched from another woman.
Mwaura’s ex-wife recently took him to court over child neglect.
She is struggling with life in Kayole as Mwaura and Nancy enjoy life in the city.
These are the...
Page 1 2