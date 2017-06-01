See what JAGUAR is doing to BONIFACE MWANGI, politics is a dirty game (See PHOTOs).Editor's Choice, Featured Articles, Lifestyle 13:38
Tuesday, 13 June 2017 - Rights activist, Boniface Mwangi, has produced evidence that Jaguar has been sabotaging his campaign in Starehe Constituency.
Apparently, Jaguar has been defacing Mwangi’s campaign posters.
Mwangi shared the photos saying,
“Cry Baby Njagua can’t face me in a debate, can’t articulate why he is vying for MP but he is defacing my posters across #StareheNiBonnie #JoinBonnie1MillionChallenge”
